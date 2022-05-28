New Delhi: The body of a girl, reported missing 11 days ago, was found with her limbs tied in a well in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi, PTI reported. The UP police said the body of the 16-year-old was found after some villagers noticed a foul smell coming from the well on Friday (May 27) night. Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar told mediapersons today (May 28) that some people in a village falling under Unjh police station detected a foul smell arising from the well that belongs to a farmer known as Amar Pal Singh.

The SP said a sack was pulled out of the well, wherein the girl's body was found with her hands and legs tied. Further, he said the body seemed to be thrown in the well almost 10-12 days ago.

On May 16, a missing report was lodged at Gopiganj police station by the girl’s father, as per the SP. The father had told the police that the girl left their house at 8 pm on May 16 to answer nature's call but never came back.

"It seems that someone who knew the girl killed her and threw her body in the well, which is located 20 kms from her house," Kumar said, adding that he does not rule out the possibility of rape. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons in the matter and a probe has been launched in the case.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Nigerian man who duped over 300 Indian women on marriage pretext arrested in Delhi