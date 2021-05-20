हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
After Rajasthan, now Gujarat declares black fungus as epidemic

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: As the number of cases of 'mucormycosis' or 'black fungus' which primarily affects people recovering from COVID-19, is on the rise the Gujarat government on Thursday declared it an epidemic under the epidemic act.

It means that it is a notifiable disease and health facilities will have to report every case of the disease in the State. 

The decision was taken by the state government in view of rising number of black fungus infections.It will be mandatory for the 

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry urged the state governments to make ‘mucormycosis’ or black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

"All Government and private health facilities, medical colleges should follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW & ICMR,'' the Union Health Ministry said, according to news agency ANI.

As per experts, mucormycosis can be very dangerous if left untreated. An anti-fungal intravenous injection, which costs Rs 3,500 a dose and has to be administered every day for up to eight weeks, is the only drug effective against the disease.

The Drug Controller General of India, in March this year, approved Mumbai-based bio-pharmaceutical firm Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited to use anti-fungal medication -- Liposomal Amphotericin B or LAmB -- as a medical intervention in patients of Mucormycosis.

 

