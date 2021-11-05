After Ram temple in Ayodhya, development of connectivity progressing rapidly in Mathura, Kashi: PM Narendra Modi

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 5) said that after Ayodhya`s Ram Temple, the development of infrastructure and connectivity is progressing rapidly in Mathura and Varanasi also.

Addressing people at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister said, "Today a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built in Ayodhya with full glory and it is getting its glory back after centuries. Recently, Deepotsav was celebrated there."

PM Modi further said, "Also, different initiatives are going on in Mathura and Vrindavan for the development of infrastructure and connectivity. Work on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi is also progressing rapidly. Now, the country aims high and also sets a time limit to achieve these aims."

The Prime Minister today offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple. He also inaugurated various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district. The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Mysuru sculptor of Shankaracharya statue

Months of hard work finally paid off for Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru as Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the grand statue of Adiguru Shankaracharya at Kedarnath. Yogiraj told PTI, "It's a moment of joy for us. After nine months of toil for at least 14 hours a day, we completed the statue of Shankaracharya, which Prime Minister Modi inaugurated at Kedarnath."

After completing his MBA, the 37-year old sculptor got a lucrative job but resigned soon after to take up his traditional work. Yogiraj said when the government decided to install the Shankaracharya statue, it had invited models from sculptors from across the country.

He is further quoted as saying, "My model was finally selected and since then the Prime Minister's office was personally monitoring the progress," adding that he selected the black granite rock from HD Kote in Mysuru and worked on it with a team of seven people.

Yogiraj told PTI that the 12 feet tall statue weighs about 28 tonnes. After it was completed in July, it was taken to Uttarakhand. The statue was reportedly airlifted by Chinook helicopter to the designated place.

Country`s success is no longer bound by old ways: PM Modi

Addressing people at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister said, "India`s success is no longer bound by the old ways; new India has a new vision to be one of the leading economies in the future."

After inaugurating various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores in Kedarnath, the Prime Minister said the new development projects will enhance the journey of devotees to the holy shrine, adding "The improved amenities and safety measures ensure that we are prepared for future calamities."

He also lauded the efforts of the Uttarakhand government for working proactively in connecting Char Dham with well-constructed roads and highways "which will help in boosting tourism initiatives and employment in the state".

He said, "I thank the Uttarakhand government, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, and all those who have taken responsibility for these works and development."

The Prime Minister said that these pilgrim centers are not limited to tourism and a source of enjoyment but rather a "way of living for Indians and makes us who we are", adding "India is celebrating `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav` and making new goals for development and success."

Earlier today, PM Modi offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple. This is Prime Ministers` second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

He also inaugurated various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is among the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as `Char Dham` which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath.

Kedarnath Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, was built by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century AD.

