Uttarakhand will receive more tourists in the next 10 years than it did in the last 100 years: PM Narendra Modi

Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 5) inaugurated re-development projects worth Rs 130 cr at Kedarnath including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

Addressing the function, the Prime Minister said, "A number of infrastructure works are planned for Uttarakhand including road connectivity to Char Dhams and ropeway near Hemkund Sahib to facilitate devotees."

He said, "This decade belongs to Uttarakhand. In the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years."

"There was a time when spirituality and religion were believed to be associated only with stereotypes. But, Indian philosophy talks about human welfare, sees life in a holistic manner. Adi Shankaracharya worked to make the society aware about this truth," said PM Modi.

He also referred to the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya and said "A grand Ram Temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. Recently, Deepotsav was celebrated there. Work on Kashi Vishwanath corridor project in Varanasi is also progressing rapidly....Now, the country aims high and also sets a time limit to achieve these aims."

The Prime Minister said, "You all are witness to the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi here today. His devotees are present here in spirit," adding "All maths and 'jyotirlingas' in the country are connected with us today."

"After the 2013 destruction, people used to think if Kedarnath could be redeveloped. But a voice within me always told me that Kedarnath will be redeveloped again," ANI quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

PM Modi further said, "I have regularly reviewed redevelopment works at Kedarnath from Delhi. I reviewed the progress of different works being carried out here through drone footage. I want to thank all 'rawals' here for their guidance for these works."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district. The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Prior to the inauguration, the Prime Minister offered prayers and performed `aarti` at the ancient temple, and walked to the "Bheem Shila" behind the temple. The huge rock had rolled down the mountains during the June 2013 deluge and stopped right behind the temple and is credited for protecting it from the disaster.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as `Char Dham` which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath.

Built-in the 8th century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Work on the Shankaracharya statue, weighing around 35 tonnes, had begun in 2019. Its unveiling was streamed live at 12 jyotirlingas, four mutts or monasteries established by the eighth-century seer, his birthplace and a number of prominent temples across the country.

The prime minister sat in meditation at the foot of the statue for a while before taking a walk around Kedarpuri to review the reconstruction work carried out over the last few years.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) were also in Kedarnath along with the PM, whose visit came a day ahead of the Himalayan temple's closure for winter on Saturday.

PM Modi was received at the Dehradun airport in the morning by the governor and the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, besides Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal.

Kedarpuri reconstruction is considered the prime minister's dream project whose progress is reviewed personally by him at regular intervals. His visit comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)

