After SC Verdict, Time For Congress And Allies To Move Beyond EVM Elegy | Opinion

Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) became an integral part of Indian politics and democracy in 1998. Its use was further expanded in 1999 to 45 Parliamentary Constituencies and later, in February 2000, to 45 Assembly Constituencies of the Haryana Assembly elections. While the NDA had won the 1999 Lok Sabha polls through ballots, the Indian National Lok Dal emerged victorious in the Haryana assembly polls held a year later. Fast forward to the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the EVMs (more than one million) were used in all 543 Parliamentary Constituencies in the country. The Congress-led UPA stormed to power and retained the reign in its hands five years later in 2009. The Congress ruled the country for 10 years between 2004 and 2014 winning the polls held through EVMs and it has no complaint.

When the BJP under Narendra Modi won the 2014 Parliamentary elections with a huge mandate, the Congress party's elegy against EVM began without hesitation. The party failed to register that it was UPA in power and not the NDA. Since 2014, the Congress/UPA has won several state elections including Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana despite the BJP being in power at the Centre.

In the tapestry of the recently concluded four assembly elections - Haryana, J&K, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the political landscape painted a balanced portrait. The NDA emerged victorious in two realms, while the INDIA bloc (formerly the UPA) claimed triumph in the other two, crafting a tale of evenly split fortunes on the electoral canvas. In the Lok Sabha polls 2024, the Congress emerged as the second largest party, taming the BJP's chariot. However, they continue to blame the EVMs for their political mandates.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected a PIL seeking a return to ballot papers in place of the EVMs. The top court noted that the machines are blamed only when one loses an election. "When Chandrababu Naidu lost, he said EVMs can be tampered. Now, this time, Jagan Mohan Reddy lost, he said EVMs can be tampered," said Justice Vikram Nath presiding over a two-judge bench while dismissing the PIL.

The ballot papers stand as a stark reminder of a time when democracy bowed under the ruthless whims of lawless forces. Looting and arson were once so widespread that they even found their way into cinematic portrayals. Rather than constantly lamenting the use of EVMs, Congress and its allies should focus on addressing real issues and reconnecting with voters to win their trust and support. The same goes for the BJP as well.

The Election Commission must adopt a more proactive approach to addressing complaints about EVMs raised by political parties. For instance, when a candidate alleged that an EVM's battery showed a 99% charge even after polling had concluded, the ECI should have promptly provided explanations or evidence to clarify how post-poll machines can remain nearly fully charged. Similarly, all other allegations should be investigated without delay. As stewards of the world’s most vibrant democracy, both the ECI and political parties share a responsibility to collaborate in building a robust, transparent electoral system founded on trust and accountability.