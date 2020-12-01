हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shehla Rashid

After Shehla Rashid's father exposes her 'anti-national activities', Shah Faesal maintains his distance; says this

After Shehla Rashid's father exposed her 'anti-national activities', IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal kept his distance.

After Shehla Rashid&#039;s father exposes her &#039;anti-national activities&#039;, Shah Faesal maintains his distance; says this
Play

A day after the father of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Shehla Rashid exposed her 'anti-national activities' and also took the name of IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal, the latter on Tuesday maintained his distance.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Faesal said that his name has been "dragged into the family dispute". In 2019, he had launched his political party, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM). But on August 10, 2019, he stepped down as the president of the party. The then vice president Feroze Peerzada had taken charge of the post of president.

On November 30, Shehla's father Abdul Rashid Shora claimed that he has been facing death threat from his daughter. In a letter written to Jammu and Kashmir DGP, he also alleged that Shehla took Rs 3 crore in cash to join Kashmir centric politics from 'notorious people'. He has asked for an investigation of her bank accounts.

Taking Faesal's name, he wrote, "Just two months before the arrest of Zahoor Vatali in Terror Funding Case under UAPA I was called by Zahoor Vatali and Rasheed Engineer (Ex-MLA) at Vatali's Residence at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar in June 2017 for a sitting and she was in the last semester of her PhD in Sociology after we met they revealed in front of me the trailer of the launch of JKPM party and urged me to extend cooperation to merge Shehla Rashid into their game plan, at that point of time Shah Faesal was in the USA on education leave under the patronage of Feroze Peerzada presently President of JKPPA party and Zahoor Vatali."

In a series of tweets, Faesal clarified that he has "neither met nor consulted any of the terror accused persons, directly or indirectly, not to speak of seeking their support or benefitting from them". He added that in the US too in 2018, he was "very careful" with his "actions and utterances and never said anything prejudicial to the security and integrity of the country".

He also said that he is aware of the redlines and very clear on his stand, adding that he feels "extremely sad to see my name being dragged into something with which I am not even remotely associated."

"As far as my name has been dragged into the family dispute of a former colleague, I want to make it clear that I have neither met nor consulted any of the terror accused persons, directly or indirectly, not to speak of seeking their support or benefitting from them," he tweeted.

"In the US also, in 2018, I have been very careful with my actions and utterances and never said anything prejudicial to the security and integrity of the country. Having been in the IAS, I am fully aware of the redlines and am very clear about where I stand," Faesal also tweeted.

Live TV

"While I know the perils of public life, I feel extremely sad to see my name being dragged into something with which I am not even remotely associated. I will be glad to go before JKP NIA CBI ED and assist in the investigation if required," he further tweeted.

Tags:
Shehla RashidShah FaesalAbdul Rashid ShoraJammu and Kashmir People's Movement
Next
Story

LAC standoff: Winters force China to rotate its troops daily; Indian Army staying longer
  • 94,62,809Confirmed
  • 1,37,621Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M9S

#KisanSammelan : What are the demands of farmers Pan India ?