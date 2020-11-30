Shehla Rashid's father exposes former JNU student's 'anti-national activities', says 'under threat of life from my daughter'

In a major development, the father of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Shehla Rashid om Monday exposed her 'anti-national activities', adding that he has been facing death threat from his daughter.

In a letter written to Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Shehla's father Abdul Rashid Shora claimed that Shehla took Rs three crore in cash to join Kashmir centric politics from 'notorious people'. He has asked for an investigation of her bank accounts.

He wrote, "I, Abdul Rashid Shora father of Shehla Rasheed Shora ex-JNU Student Leader and General Secretary Jammu Kashmir People's Movement respectfully submit that I am under a constant threat of life by my daughter Shehla Rashid Shora who is supported by the elder daughter namely Asma Rashid and my wife namely Zubaida Shora well as her security guard namely Sakib Ahmad."

He added, "This threat perception started in 2017 when Shehla Rasheed jumped all of a sudden into Kashmir Politics, first when she joined National Conference Party and then Jammu Kashmir People's Movement Party. For me, it was a sudden shock when she had categorically refused in front of me not to take part in JK Politics and at that point of time she was in CPI-M."

Live TV

Abdul Rashid Shora also said, "Just two months before the arrest of Zahoor Vatali in Terror Funding Case under UAPA I was called by Zahoor Vatali and Rasheed Engineer (Ex-MLA) at Vatali's Residence at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar in June 2017 for a sitting and she was in the last semester of her PhD in Sociology after we met they revealed in front of me the trailer of the launch of JKPM party and urged me to extend cooperation to merge Shehla Rashid into their game plan, at that point of time Shah Faisal was in the USA on education leave under the patronage of Feroze Peerzada presently President of JKPPA party and Zahoor Vatali."