After swimming and push-ups, Rahul Gandhi turns Aikido coach in Kerala, watch video

Kochi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not one to miss an opportunity to flaunt his physical skills. In the run-up to the assembly polls, Gandhi showed off his swimming skills and his stamina to perform one-handed push-ups.

This time Gandhi turned Aikido coach on his visit to St. Teresa's College in Kochi, Kerala, where he interacted with the students on Monday (March 22).

He showed the students some Japanese martial art techniques. The Wayanad MP took to the stage and demonstrated how one person can use his or her energy to hold the ground and resist being pushed by several others.

Check out the video here:

Women in India have to get strength from inside. For that to happen you must understand the way that you are being pushed, understand the forces that are hurting you, and then position yourself properly.: Shri @RahulGandhi#SwagathamRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/UqvD7tCtUf — Congress (@INCIndia) March 22, 2021

He instructed one student on the correct stance to be adopted and once she was in position on the ground he asked other students to push the one on the ground.

He guided the student how to resist the 'attack'.

"I will tell you a secret that men will never tell you, women are much more powerful than men," Gandhi said on the occasion.

"Women, they do not understand how their power works and where their power comes from. And that is the whole point of empowerment," he added.

Referring to the demonstration of Aikido Gandhi said, "That's a principle of life as long as you are positioning yourself you all have a huge amount of strength. Society wants to convince you that you are less powerful. For that you have to understand the way you are being pushed and position yourself accordingly."

Gandhi also targeted the central government over rising fuel price at the event.

"Fuel prices are rising because of economical mismanagement for the last 4-5 years. You need a strategy. That's where we are running into a problem. The mismanagement is quite profound. It will be difficult for India to come out of this," he said.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Pala, Kanjirappally, Piravom, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Angamaly. Congress is contesting 91 seats in the Assembly polls.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

