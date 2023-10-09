Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in discussions regarding the India-Canada diplomatic standoff with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasizing the significance of upholding the "rule of law." During their telephone conversation on Monday, they also addressed the current situation in Israel, expressing mutual concern about safeguarding civilian lives.

"On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life," Trudeau shared on X. "We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding - and respecting - the rule of law," he added in his post.

In a call with Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, UK PM Rishi Sunak urged de-escalation of the India-Canada dispute. The call took place on Friday evening, where Sunak was updated on the situation concerning Canadian diplomats in India, as per a Downing Street statement.

"He (Rishi Sunak) hoped to see a de-escalation in the situation and agreed to remain in contact with Prime Minister Trudeau on the next steps," the statement mentioned. Sunak reaffirmed the UK's stance that all countries should honour sovereignty and the rule of law, aligning with the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Trudeau also provided updates on the situation involving Canadian diplomats in India. Diplomatic relations between India and Canada soured after the Canadian government expelled a senior Indian diplomat, accusing India of involvement in the assassination of a Khalistani separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

In response, India swiftly denied any involvement and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat. Amid escalating tensions, India urged for parity in the number of Canadian diplomats in India.

Addressing reports indicating India's request for the removal of 41 out of 62 Canadian diplomats in the country, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that Canadian diplomatic presence is significantly higher in India, and they seek "parity" in their respective diplomatic presence.

"On discussions on parity, given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here and their interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing to achieve this. Given that Canadian diplomatic presence is higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction," mentioned MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.