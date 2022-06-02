हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samrat Prithviraj

After UP, Akshay Kumar’s period drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax-free in MP

The announcement in this regard was made by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

After UP, Akshay Kumar’s period drama &#039;Samrat Prithviraj&#039; declared tax-free in MP

BHOPAL: After Uttar Pradesh, the Madhya Pradesh government has now declared Akshay Kumar’s period drama ‘Samrat Pritviraj,’ which is due to release on Friday, as tax-free in the state. The announcement in this regard was made by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

 

 

The announcement came shortly after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar-starrer `Samrat Prithviraj` will be tax-free in the state. "We announce that the movie `Samrat Prithviraj` will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh so that a common man can also watch this movie," the Chief Minister said.

CM  Yogi made the announcement after attending the special screening of the movie was held for the Yogi cabinet on Thursday. The film`s lead pair of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar were present at the special screening alongside director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah also attended a special screening of the film. Seeing the film, the Home Minister was elated and praised the cast and producers. Shah said, "As a student of history, I not only enjoyed watching this film depicting India`s cultural heritage but also understood its importance for Indians."

Shah revealed that after 13 years, he has seen a film in a theatre with his family. "I have seen a film in the theatre with my family after a gap of almost 13 years. It was a very special day for our family as we sat in the last row of the theatre with the cast and producers of the film," the Home Minister said.

Highlighting the importance of the film to our culture and women empowerment, Amit Shah said, "The film firmly displays the political power and freedom of women to make choices in the medieval period."

Notably, this film will release in theatres on June 3. For the first time, 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar will be seen in this film with Akshay Kumar.  This is Manushi`s debut film. This film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samrat PrithvirajSamrat Prithviraj tax-free in MPAkshay KumarShivraj Singh ChauhanUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

'Nehru-Jinnah acted wisely by dividing the country', Congress MLA's remark irks controversy

Must Watch

PT5M17S

Badhir News: Investigation campaign intensified in Moose Wala murder case