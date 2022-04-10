New Delhi: A day after Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister's Office Twitter was compromised, the official Twitter handle of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India was hacked on Sunday.

Notably, this is the third prominent administrative Twitter account to be hacked in the past two days including the UP Chief Minister`s Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India.

The breach was identified when some unknown hackers took control of the site and posted an irrelevant thread of Twitter messages tagging along with several unknown handles across the globe.

Here's what the Twitter timeline of UGC looks like:

Earlier, the hacker has also used a cartoonist picture as the profile photo, which has now been removed and appears to be blank. The Twitter handle with the username @ugc_india has around 2,96,000 followers at present. The account is also linked to its official website.

There’s no update on whether the account has yet been restored.

UP CMO Twitter hack

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Twitter account was also hacked on Saturday. Subsequently, the profile photo was altered to a cartoonist monkey, and the post was published on a guide named "How to convert your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter," indicating that the account had been hacked.

On the UP CMO account, the anonymous hackers also uploaded a stream of odd tweets.

Meanwhile, a probe has been ordered to investigate the cause behind the hack as well as the hackers.

This apart, India Meteorological Department`s Twitter account, was also hacked by unknown persons on Saturday evening. However, the handle has now been restored.

Hackers had previously attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account in December of last year. After the breach, the hackers claimed that India had "formally recognised bitcoin as legal tender” from his handle.

