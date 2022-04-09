हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath's Twitter account restored

The account, however, has already been restored.

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath&#039;s Twitter account restored

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Twitter account was hacked on Saturday, i.e. April 9. An UP CMO account's profile photo was altered to a cartoonist monkey, and the post was published on a guide named "How to convert your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter," indicating that the account had been hacked.

On the UP CMO account, the anonymous hackers also uploaded a stream of odd tweets.

The account, however, has already been reinstated. On the microblogging service, the UP CMO has 4 million followers.

Hackers had previously attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account in December of last year. The hackers claimed that India had "formally recognised bitcoin as legal tender" in a tweet from the Prime Minister's Twitter account. "The government has officially acquired 500 BTC and is giving them to all residents of the country," the hackers stated, sharing a link and urging people to "hurry up."

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanathYogi Adityanath Twitter accountUP CMO twitter followers
Next
Story

Twitter introduces ALT badge, improved image descriptions globally

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Heat wave conditions across North India, Alert issued in Delhi, Rajasthan