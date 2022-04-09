Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath's Twitter account restored

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Twitter account was hacked on Saturday, i.e. April 9. An UP CMO account's profile photo was altered to a cartoonist monkey, and the post was published on a guide named "How to convert your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter," indicating that the account had been hacked.

On the UP CMO account, the anonymous hackers also uploaded a stream of odd tweets.

The account, however, has already been reinstated. On the microblogging service, the UP CMO has 4 million followers.

Hackers had previously attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account in December of last year. The hackers claimed that India had "formally recognised bitcoin as legal tender" in a tweet from the Prime Minister's Twitter account. "The government has officially acquired 500 BTC and is giving them to all residents of the country," the hackers stated, sharing a link and urging people to "hurry up."

