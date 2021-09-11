हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat CM

After Vijay Rupani quits, senior BJP leader says THIS on new Gujarat CM face

Vijay Rupani met Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitted his resignation from the post of Gujarat CM on Saturday. 

After Vijay Rupani quits, senior BJP leader says THIS on new Gujarat CM face
File Photo

New Delhi: After Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation, senior BJP leader Vajubhai Vala said a decision regarding a new CM will be taken after the meeting of the party MLAs. 

The former Governor of Karnakata said Rupani’s resignation did not come as a surprise to him. He told ANI, "The resignation of Chief Minister was not a surprise as the people in the party keep meeting and their roles are decided according to the requirement of the party. When Anandiben Patel resigned, then also there was no particular reason for it.”

Commenting on the next CM face for Gujarat, Vala said the BJP is yet to make a decision. "No name has been finalised yet. The new Chief Minister will be decided after the meeting of MLAs. That is a parliamentary procedure and the party will follow it,” he added. 

On being asked about the reason behind Rupani’s resignation, Vala said, "Whatever the party decides, every worker follows that. Vijay Rupani was Chief Minister for about 2000 days and neither public nor party workers had any complaints against him. We will follow whatever the party decides. He worked for the party his whole life.”

His remarks come as earlier today Rupani met Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitted his resignation from the post of Gujarat CM, one year ahead of Assembly elections in the state. "To further develop the state, with new energy and power, I have decided to resign as Chief Minister," he told reporters. 

Rupani became the fourth BJP`s chief minister to be replaced in the last six months. Earlier, Uttarakhand and Karnataka CMs were replaced. 

Meanwhile, as per PTI, the names of Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, state agriculture minister R C Faldu, Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya are doing rounds as successors of Rupani. "Names of Patel, Faldu, Rupala and Mandaviya are being discussed. But it is impossible to say who will be the chief minister as the decision will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” PTI quoted a BJP leader as saying. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gujarat CMVijay RupaniBJPVajubhai Vala
Next
Story

Vijay Rupani becomes fourth BJP CM to step down in last six months

Must Watch

PT37M6S

Breaking News: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns