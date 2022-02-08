'Agar Congress na hoti...': PM Modi's scathing attack on the party, Nehru-Gandhi family in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: After his Lok Sabha address, PM Narendra Modi today (February 8) slammed the Congress once again, this time in Rajya Sabha and launched a scathing attack on the Grand Old Party of the country.

PM Modi attacked the Congress for its 'greed for power' and 'throttling democracy', and said that over the years, the Congress government at the Centre created problems for the state government and that this was true when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Slamming the Congress again for dynastic politics, PM Modi said, "The difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. We'll have to accept that biggest threat to India's democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent."

Modi also said, "It was said in the House that Congress laid India's foundation and BJP just hoisted a flag. It wasn't said like a joke in the House. It's the result of serious thinking that's dangerous to the nation - some people believe that India was born in 1947. Problems arise due to this thinking." He added, "This mindset has had an impact on the policies of those who received the opportunity to work for the last 50 years. It gave birth to perversions. This democracy is not due to your (Congress') generosity. Those who strangulated democracy in 1975 should not speak on it."

Modi took a dig at the Congress party saying, it is often said, "'What would have happened if Congress was not there?' I would like to tell you, this was Mahatma Gandhi's wish. He knew what'll happen if they continue to be & he wanted to disband them beforehand."

He then went on to say that if Congress wasn't there, democracy wouldn't have to face dynastic influence, there would be no emergency, no division of nation on the basis of caste and region, there would have been no Sikh genocide, Kashmiri Pandits would not have left the Valley, daughters wouldn't have been killed in tandoor. "Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to a foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency," Modi said.

Keeping up with his tirade, Modi said that Congress has a problem with the word “nation” itself. "When Congress was in power, they didn't allow country's development. Now when in Opposition, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to 'Nation'. If the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress?" the PM said.

(With ANI inputs)

