'Agar log peena hi chhodh dein...': Bihar Minister after hooch kills 36 in Nitish Kumar's dry state

New Delhi: As the hooch tragedy in Bihar killed 36 people in Saran district, state minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth on Wednesday (December 14, 2022) urged people to "quit" drinking. Speaking to reporters, the Industry Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet said it is a "poison" and not liquor that is being sold in the dry state. He also said that people might tolerate it if they build that strength.

"It will be good if people quit drinking... Because it is a poison that is coming here, and not liquor," he said.

Calling spurious liquor a "slow poison", Mahaseth said that if we build our strength, we might be able to tolerate it.

"...Best if you give up drinking. Poison,¬ liquor, coming here. If we build strength via sports,we might tolerate it but people will have to build that strength. Give it up!It's prohibited&being wrongly pushed here..," says Bihar Min SK Mahaseth on Chapra hooch tragedy (14.12) pic.twitter.com/o8v8cVviOG — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

It is notable that the sale and consumption of alcohol were completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

As per the official figure, around 170 people have lost their lives in Bihar due to spurious liquor from January to November this year.

Meanwhile, the Saran district hooch tragedy has triggered a political slugfest in Bihar with the ruling Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' and opposition BJP trading charges. The issue has rocked the Bihar assembly, where BJP MLAs on Wednesday entered the well, raising slogans against the government and demanding compensation to family members of those who lost their lives in Saran.

In the House, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also rose in his chair angrily and stood admonishing the BJP legislators, waving fingers at them.

"You (BJP) people were in favour or not when the liquor prohibition law was implemented in Bihar. What happened now? You are doing the dirtiest work now. You are instrumental behind liquor tragedies in Bihar. I did the right thing and left you. Remove them from here. They are talking in favour of liquor. We cannot tolerate this...," he said angrily while pointing fingers to BJP legislators.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses his temper in State Assembly as LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha questions the state govt's liquor ban in wake of deaths that happened due to spurious liquor in Chapra. pic.twitter.com/QE4MklfDC6 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

#WATCH | Sharab bandi ke paksh mein aap sab the ya nahi?...Kya ho gaya?..Sharabi ho gaye tum log...Ab tolerate nahi kiya jaayega: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on opposition BJP's reaction to Chhapra hooch tragedy, in Bihar Assembly pic.twitter.com/t9VjraoLtA — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

BJP members demanded an apology from the chief minister, who was then not in his chair, and staged a walkout when the Zero Hour began.

The demand for an apology was raised by the BJP MLAs again after lunch when both the CM and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were present inside the House. All the opposition MLAs walked out in protest as the Speaker went ahead with the day's business.

Outside the House, Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha told reporters, "The CM owes his current term in office to us (BJP) but he ditched us and joined those he had been accusing of jungle raj (RJD). In their company, he has picked up their ways, which is evident from the intimidating and insulting language he used against us on the floor of the House."

Leader of the Opposition in Vidhan Parishad Samrat Chaudhary said, "We are appalled to learn about the behaviour of the chief minister inside the assembly. He seems to have lost his moorings and should resign."

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the BJP should remember that Bihar has witnessed many hooch deaths while it was in power.

"Many of its own leaders have also been accused of involvement in the illicit liquor trade. It should not make hypocritical noises but cooperate with the government which is making honest efforts to curb liquor consumption," he said.

(With agency inputs)