Agitators torch vehicles, vandalise police post as anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests turn violent in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday (December 19) with the protesters resorting to stone pelting at policemen. The rampaging protests also set some vehicles on fire and vandalised a police outpost in Lucknow.

The violent protests forced the policemen to fire tear gas shells at the protesters and resort to lathicharge to maintain law and order. The mob started violence old city area of Lucknow. It is to be noted that the area is a sensitive zone because it has a sizebale Muslim population.

Talking to ANI, SSP Lucknow, in Husainabad, said that situation in Lucknow is now under control. He added that mob turned violent during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest but the policemen kep their cool and handled the situation with patience.

"Situation is under control now. Mob had turned violent but force didn't lose their patience. Mob has been dispersed forcefully so that there is no loss of life or property. The force is now being moved to other location. 40-50 arrested across the district," said the SSP.

Meanwhile, the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests continue in several parts of the country, including Delhi on Thursday. The protesters also took to the streets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Patna and several other parts of the country.

