New Delhi: Delhi cabinet minister Atishi Marlena on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned in the Delhi Excise policy case on November 2 and the Enforcement Directorate(ED) plans to arrest him in on that day. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi claimed that the BJP was resorting to these tactics to target the AAP as it knows that it cannot defeat Kejriwal in elections. Atishi accused the BJP of applying all its force to finish AAP. She said that one by one, they want to put all the top party leaders in jail. She said that if CM Kejriwal is arrested on Nov 2, then one by one they will put the leaders of India Alliance in jail.

"After Kejriwal is arrested, the BJP will target other leaders of the INDIA alliance and its chief ministers using the CBI and ED. Next they will target Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren since they have been unable to defeat him. Then they will target Tejashwi Yadav since they have not been able to break the alliance in Bihar. Then Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will be targeted," she alleged.