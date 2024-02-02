trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717117
'Agli Baar, 400 Paar...': Mallikarjun Kharge's Foot In Mouth Statement For Modi And BJP In LS - Watch

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remark elicited laughter from the members of the Treasury bench, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
New Delhi: A video of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge complimenting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its massive majority in the Lok Sabha has gone viral on social media. In the video, Kharge is seen saying, “You have majority, with 330-334 seats. This time, it will be above 400.” The remark elicited laughter from the members of the Treasury bench, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video was shared by BJP’s official X handle on Twitter, with the caption, “PM Modi be like, I need new haters, the old ones have become my fans.”

The BJP is aiming to break its own record in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, by winning more than 400 seats out of the 543. The party, led by Jagat Prakash Nadda, has already kick-started its election campaign with a theme song that showcases the achievements of the NDA government.

The BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, securing a second term for the NDA government. 

