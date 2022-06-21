NewsIndia
Agneepath Recruitment 2022: Registration for Indian Air Force to begin from June 24 at careerindianairforce.cdac.in, all details here

Aspirants can visit the official website at careerindianairforce.cdac.in for detailed information.

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Registration for Agnipath Recruitment Scheme to begin from 24th June 2022 and ends on 5th July 2022. The online examination starts on 24th July 2022. For details aspirants can visit the official website at careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

