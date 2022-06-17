Agneepath Scheme 2022: Just a day after Defence Minister Rajanath Singh launched the Agnipath recruitment scheme on Tuesday (June 14), the "transformative scheme" of the Indian Armed Forces saw a huge protest in Bihar and several other isolated place in the country. While the government says the recruitment scheme for Indian Armed Forces will raise the employment opportunities by harnessing myriads of skills from various sectors the opposition denies it all. Launching the scheme at a conference in Delhi defence minister had said "the Cabinet Committee on Security has taken a historic decision today to approve the transformative scheme of 'Agnipath'." Though the protests continue on against the new recruitment scheme or 'agneepath yojana', here are some salient features of the Agneetpath recruitment scheme-

Agneepath Scheme Indian Army: What is Agneepath Scheme 2022? (Agneepath yojana kya hai)

This scheme entails a recruitment process for individuals with ranks below that of officers, with the goal of deploying fitter, younger troops on the front lines, many of whom will be on four-year contracts. It's a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image.

Agneepath Recruitment 2022: Who can apply to this scheme?

Men and women between the ages of 17.5 and 21 will be recruited for the armed forces under this scheme. "After four years, Agniveers will be able to apply voluntarily for the regular cadre. Based on merit, organisation requirement, up to 25 percent shall be selected from that batch" Lt Gen Puri informed further. "We will provide an opportunity to the youth to serve the nation for a short and long duration, as Agniveers. We are giving youth a chance for both long and short duration military service," he added.

Agneepath Scheme Eligibility/ Agneepath scheme Indian army age limit

All three services will be enrolled via a centralized online system, with specific rallies and campus interviews held by recognized technical colleges such as Industrial Training Institutes and the National Skills Qualifications Framework, among others. Enrollment will be on a 'All India All Class' basis, with eligible ages ranging from 17.5 to 21. Agniveers will meet the medical requirements for military enlistment as they apply to their specific categories/trades. Agniveers' educational credentials will continue to be popular for enrollment in a variety of categories, including Class 10 is the minimum educational requirement for becoming a General Duty (GD) soldier.

The ‘Agnipath’ scheme approved by the CCS chaired by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is a truly transformative reform which will enhance the combat potential of the Armed Forces, with younger profile and technologically adept soldiers. #BharatKeAgniveer pic.twitter.com/2NI2LMiYVV — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2022

Agneepath Recruitment 2022: Salary Package

The first year salary package is Rs 4.76 lakh, with an increase to Rs 6.92 lakh in the fourth year. Following the release, the Seva Nidhi package costs approximately Rs 11.71 lakh, including interest (tax free) There is also a Rs 48 lakh non-contributory insurance cover. If the individuals receive an Agniveer skill certificate, it will help them find post-release employment.

Agneepath Army: Terms of service

Following four years of service, 25% of Agniveers will be retained in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. They will then serve another full term of 15 years. While the remaining 75% of Agniveers will be demobilised, they will be given an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package worth Rs 11-12 lakh, which will be funded in part by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans to help them in their second careers.

Agneepath Yojana 2022: Advantages of the scheme

It gives young people a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve their country and contribute to national development. The Armed Forces would be more youthful and vibrant. The Agniveers will receive a good monetary package as well as the opportunity to train in the best military ethos in civil society and institutions while also improving their skills and qualifications. This will result in civil society having well-disciplined and skilled youth with a military ethos.

Agneepath Recruitment 2022: Reservation For girls

Girls under the specified age limit are eligible for agnipath admission, but there is no such reservation for women under this scheme. "The Agnipath scheme is a novel concept for the modern era. An idea created in India and for the people of India. An idea that will have a positive impact on armed forces human resource management, "Admiral R Hari Kumar of the Indian Navy expressed his thoughts on the Agnipath recruitment scheme. He also stated that women will be selected through the scheme, and the Indian Navy, which currently has only female officers, will now have sailors.

Agneepath Army: Defense Budget

The defence budget for 2022-23 was Rs 5,25,166 crore, which included Rs 1,19,696 crore for defence pensions. The revenue expenditure allocation was Rs 2,33,000 crore. The revenue expenditure includes expenses for salary payment and establishment maintenance.

The three service chiefs briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the scheme two weeks ago, which would allow soldiers to be inducted into the security forces for a limited time. The Department of Military Affairs is in charge of carrying out the scheme.