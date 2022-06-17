NewsIndia
AGNEEPATH SCHEME

Agneepath scheme: Increase in age limit to benefit large number of youth, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit shah states:  The Centre's decision to increase the upper age limit for joining the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defence services will benefit a large number of youth. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a sensitive decision by showing concern for the youth of the country. 

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 01:44 PM IST
  • The Centre's decision to increase the upper age limit for joining the Agnipath scheme for recruitment will benefit Youth
  • The recruitment process in the Army had been affected for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • The government on Thursday increased the upper age limit for recruitment to 23 years from 21 years

Trending Photos

Agneepath scheme: Increase in age limit to benefit large number of youth, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Centre's decision to increase the upper age limit for joining the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defence services will benefit a large number of youth, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. He said the recruitment process in the Army had been affected for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a sensitive decision by showing concern for the youth of the country.

"The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the corona pandemic for the last two years, so Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has taken a sensitive decision, showing concern for the youth, to give them two years concession in the age limit from 21 years to 23 years in the first year of Agnipath scheme," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

A large number of youth will benefit by this decision. Through the Agnipath scheme, they will move forward in the service to the country and their bright future, he said. "I thank @narendramodi ji," he added.

The government on Thursday increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for 2022 for the enrolment of soldiers into the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Also Read: Massive protest in Bihar against Agnipath Scheme: 20 bogies of 2 trains set on fire

agneepath schemeagneepath yojanaAgniveerAgneepathwhat is agneepath schemeagniveer schemeAgnipathagneepath yojana kya haiagnipath schemeRajnath Singhagneepath armyagneepath recruitmentagneepath scheme in hindiagneepath yojana in hindiagneepath scheme detailsagneepath scheme indian armyagneepath scheme indian army age limitagneepath recruitment 2022what is agniveer schemeagneepath recruitment schemewhat is agneepath scheme in hindiagneepath scheme upscrecruitment meaning

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?