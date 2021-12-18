‘Agni P’, new generation ballistic missile, successfully test-fired by DRDO

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday (December 18, 2021) successfully tested the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha.

The Ministry of Defence informed that various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and down range ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters.

The missile followed text book trajectory meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.

This is noteworthy that the 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system.

"This second flight test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system," the Ministry of Defence said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test and expressed his happiness for the excellent performance of the system.

