हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Agni P

‘Agni P’, new generation ballistic missile, successfully test-fired by DRDO

The 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. 

‘Agni P’, new generation ballistic missile, successfully test-fired by DRDO

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday (December 18, 2021) successfully tested the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. 

The Ministry of Defence informed that various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and down range ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. 

The missile followed text book trajectory meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.

This is noteworthy that the 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. 

"This second flight test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system," the Ministry of Defence said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test and expressed his happiness for the excellent performance of the system. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Agni Pnew generation ballistic missileDRDOOdisha
Next
Story

Omicron should not be dismissed as mild, follow all Covid protocols: World Health Organization

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Delhi's AQI is poor, then why schools were opened?