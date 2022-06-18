NewsIndia
AGNIPATH SCHEME

Agnipath protests: Congress announces solidarity 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar on June 19

Congress MPs and leaders will sit on a "Satyagraha" at the Jantar Mantar here Sunday (June 19, 2022) morning in solidarity with the youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. Youths across the country have taken to the streets against the contentious scheme, and incidents of violence have been reported from several cities and towns.

Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

Trending Photos

Agnipath protests: Congress announces solidarity 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar on June 19

New Delhi: Congress MPs and leaders will sit on a "Satyagraha" at the Jantar Mantar here Sunday (June 19, 2022) morning in solidarity with the youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. Youths across the country have taken to the streets against the contentious scheme, and incidents of violence have been reported from several cities and towns.

Sources said Congress MPs, its working committee members, and All India Congress Committee office-bearers will be part of the "Satyagraha" that begins at 10 AM at Jantar the Mantar on June 19.

ALSO READ | Amid Anti-Agnipath protests, Home Ministry announces concessions for Agniveers - Top Points

"The decision was taken as the Agnipath scheme has enraged the youths of our country and they are protesting on streets," a party leader said. "It is our responsibility to stand by them."

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?