New Delhi: Amid the mass protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme which was announced by the Centre on June 14, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced concessions for the 'Agniveers' as an added incentive for the youth to adopt the scheme. On Saturday (June 18), the MHA announced a few privileges for Agniveers after they complete their four-year programme in the Indian Army.

Here's what the MHA announced in regards to Agnipath recruitment scheme:

1. Central Armed Police Forces: The Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday, said that 'Agniveers' that is youth who take part in the Agnipath programme will be absorbed into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as they will receive 10% vacancies in the CAPFs.

2. Assam Rifles: The Agniveers will also get preference in the Assam Rifles at the end of their 4-year tenure in the army with 10% vacancies for them.

3. Upper age limit increased for first batch: The MHA has increased the upper age limit for the first batch to 5 years beyond the current upper age limit.

4. Age relaxation for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles: The MHA has decided to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold a meeting with the service chiefs in Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be holding a meeting with the service chiefs in Delhi. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari arrive at the Defence Minister's residence.

What is the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme?

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

According to the latest announcement by the Ministry, the upper age limit for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - inclusive of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) - will stand at 26 years. Meanwhile, the first batch of Agniveers will avail a further relaxation of 5 years beyond the upper age limit of 23, taking it to 28 years.

(With ANI inputs)

