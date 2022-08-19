New Delhi: Over a month after the violent protests and demonstrations across the country against the Centre’s recently launched defence recruitment scheme Agnipath, the hiring and recruitment process for the various wings of armed forces have begun to induct the very first batch of Agniveers. As the process continues, some aspirants were found using fake documents to get inducted under the Agnipath Scheme, reported PTI. Fourteen cases of aspirants allegedly using fake documents have been found during the Agniveer recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme in Hisar. The discrepancies in documents were found by the recruitment staff on Friday, an official statement said.

According to PTI, It has been alleged that the candidates have made attempts to enter the recruitment drive using fake or tampered admit cards.

Underscoring the strict vigilance that is being followed in the Agnipath recruitment process, the statement further asserted, “these cases are being caught due to strict vigilance and transparency in the recruitment process.

The authorities also assured that strict action will be initiated against such fraudsters, said the statement.

A large number of aspirants are taking part in the recruitment rally which began in Hisar under the Agnipath scheme on August 12.

Man died while running for Agnipath Recruitment test

A 22-year-old man died on Thursday, hours after collapsing while running as part of a physical test for the 'Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, PTI reported quoting a police official.

Karan Pawar, a resident of Vitthalwadi village in Kannad tehsil of Aurangabad, died while undergoing treatment in a government hospital here in the morning after he collapsed during a physical test in the wee hours, he said.

The Agnipath scheme was announced by the Centre on June 14 for recruitment in the three armed forces. Those recruited under the new scheme will be called Agniveers.

(With PTI inputs)