Agnipath recruitment scheme

Agnipath recruitment scheme announcement today, know all details here

Under the new scheme of Agnipath, planned and being implemented by the Department of Military Affair, youngsters would join the forces for a period of four years and serve the country. 

Agnipath recruitment scheme announcement today, know all details here
Zee News file pic

New Delhi: The Centre is likely to announce the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the defence forces under which troops would be recruited only for four-year tenures. As per plans, the three service chiefs would address a press conference to announce the details of the scheme. The three services chiefs had two weeks ago briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Agnipath scheme for soldiers` recruitment which will pave way for induction of troops into the forces for short-term tenures.

The scheme has been planned and is being implemented by the Department of Military Affairs. The new scheme Agnipath under which youngsters would join the forces for a period of four years and serve the country. The scheme is a part of the government`s efforts toward reducing expenditure and the age profile of the defence forces.

The catchment areas for recruitment could also be significantly expanded. At the end of four years, around 80 per cent of the soldiers would be relieved from duty and would get assistance from the armed forces for further employment avenues. 

Several corporations will also have an interest in reserving jobs for such trained and disciplined youth who have served their nation. Initial calculations by the Armed Forces had projected thousands of crores in savings in pay, allowances and pension if a considerable number of soldiers are taken in under the tour of duty concept.

The best among the recruited youth could also get an opportunity to continue their service, in case vacancies are available. The DMA had studied similar recruitment models in eight countries before developing the Indian model.

