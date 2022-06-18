NewsIndia
AGNIPATH SCHEME

Agnipath scheme: Centre reserves 10% jobs for ‘Agniveers’ in Defence Ministry amid protests

Agnipath protests: “The 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to existing reservation for ex-servicemen,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
  • Defence Ministry and MHA announced certain new promises to stem the Agnipath row.
  • Protests have broken out across states against Centre's Agnipath scheme.
  • Opposition has demanded Centre to roll back the Agnipath scheme.

New Delhi: Amid protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme in several states, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (June 18) announced that 10% of job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence will be reserved for ‘Agniveers’, soldiers recruited under the Yojana, meeting requisite eligibility criteria. “The 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to existing reservation for ex-servicemen,” RMO India cited Singh as saying. Singh assured that necessary amendments to the recruitment scheme will be undertaken to implement these provisions. “Defence Public Sector Undertakings will be advised to make similar amendments to their respective recruitment rules. Necessary age relaxation provision will also be made,” Singh added. 

The decision comes after Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the service chiefs– Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari– in Delhi today. 

Earlier today, the home ministry announced 10 per cent job quota in the Central paramilitary forces and the Assam Rifles for 'Agniveers', in addition to a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit. "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers," the Home Ministry said in a tweet. "The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit,” the MHA added. Presently, those in the age group of 18-23 years are recruited into the paramilitary forces.

ALSO READ‘Have guts to take ownership…': Owaisi’s sharp attack on PM Modi over Agnipath scheme

These amendments come amid the Opposition’s and protestors' demand to roll back the Agnipath scheme. The agitation turned violent in several states as some protestors torched public and private property and also attacked BJP offices at some places, while police resorted to firing to quell the protests.

