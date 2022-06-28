Asansol: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and social activist Teesta Setalvad for "trying to expose the truth." The Trinamool chief alleged that those who spread hatred are roaming free and accused the Centre of suppressing the voices of those who criticise it.

Addressing a party gathering in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, Banerjee also attacked the Centre over the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, calling it a ‘major scam and another example of Jumla politics’ ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Why have you arrested Mohammed Zubair and Teesta Setalvad? What wrong have they done? Does speaking out the truth or exposing the truth a crime? Those who are speaking out against this government are either harassed by using agencies or are arrested,” Banerjee said.

In an apparent reference to controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad, she alleged that those who spread hatred and violence in the country are not being arrested.

“Those who spread hatred and violence in the country are not being arrested; no action is being taken. Those who create animosity among communities are not even touched by them (BJP). But those who fight against such people are being harassed,” she said.

Speaking on the Agnipath scheme, Banerjee said the Centre must extend the retirement age of soldiers recruited under it to 60 years, claiming that they would stare at an uncertain future at the end of the four-year contract.

"Recently I received a communication where I was requested that those Agniveers, after four years, should get the opportunity in state government jobs. It is a mess created by the Centre, and they have to clean it. We will not take the onus,” she said.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP today lashed out at the opposition, especially the Congress, for protesting against the arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad and Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking portal Alt News, alleging that they were working as part of a "poisonous ecosystem" where one offender protects another if anyone is caught.

Slamming the Congress for joining the protest against Setalvad's arrest, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused it of supporting and opposing judicial actions as per its convenience and asked if the opposition party has any faith in the judiciary or not.

Criticising Zubair, BJP leader Bhatia said if somebody is doing a fact-check, then he can't be selective. If he posts content which suits some political party or a community, then he is not objective, Bhatia claimed. If protests against Zubair's arrest are linked with similar criticism of action against Setalvad, then it is clear that there is a "poisonous" ecosystem, the BJP spokesperson said.

He also suggested that the accused "used" foreign powers for selfish political reasons and asserted that nothing is bigger than the country's sovereignty.

"The world's strongest judicial system exists in the country, and it will do its work," he said.

All major opposition parties and media organisations have condemned Zubair's arrest on Monday by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets, officials said. The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday termed it "extremely disturbing" and demanded his immediate release.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that every person exposing the BJP's "hate, bigotry and lies" was a threat to them. "Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more. Truth always triumphs over tyranny," he said in a tweet.

(With agency inputs)