Over the past few years, he has been seen to be aggressive against the Centre. Be it his protest against industrialists like Vijay Mallya or issues like farmers' suicides under the pressure of debts - Varun Gandhi has repeatedly slammed the Modi government. This time, the controversial MP has also spoken about 'Agnipath' in the same way. Raising his demand for pension for Agniveers, Varun said he will also give up the pension if the pension for Agniveers are not introduced.

What exactly Varun Gandhi wrote?

On Friday, he tweeted, "If Agniveers engaged in short-term service and are not eligible for pension, then why should people's representatives be given this 'benefit'? I am also ready to give up my pension if I don't give up pension rights to the protectors of the state. Can't the MLAs/MPs give up their pensions and ensure that the Agniveers are given pension."

अल्पावधि की सेवा करने वाले अग्निवीर पेंशन के हकदार नही हैं तो जनप्रतिनिधियों को यह ‘सहूलियत’ क्यूँ?



राष्ट्ररक्षकों को पेन्शन का अधिकार नही है तो मैं भी खुद की पेन्शन छोड़ने को तैयार हूँ।



क्या हम विधायक/सांसद अपनी पेन्शन छोड़ यह नही सुनिश्चित कर सकते कि अग्निवीरों को पेंशन मिले? — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 24, 2022

It is to be noted that there has been a fiery situation across the country over the Agnipath project of contractual recruitment in the army. The Centre has already changed the rules of Agnipath many times. Union ministers, the three army chiefs, all took to the field to explain the benefits of the Agnipath. The youth are increasingly worried about the future of jobs. The question arises, why pension should not be given to the Agniveers. This time, it was in this context that the Modi government was made uncomfortable by his own party's controversial MP.

Modi had recently announced that 10 lakh jobs will be created in the next one and a half years. Varun then attacked him and asked why the Centre was announcing only 10 lakh jobs in the country where vacancies are more than 1 crore. After raising such a question a few days ago, Varun again attacks the Centre.