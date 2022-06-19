NewsIndia
AGNIPATH SCHEME

Agnipath scheme protests: Section 144 imposed in Jaipur, details here

Agnipath protests: All kinds of rallies, dharnas, demonstrations, and public meetings without prior permission will be banned in Rajasthan's Jaipur. 

Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
  • Section 144 has been imposed in Jaipur till August 18.
  • The prohibitory order comes in the wake of Agnipath protests.

Jaipur: Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the Jaipur police commissionerate area on Sunday in the wake of the protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for soldiers' recruitment for four years.Ajaypal Lamba, Additional Commissioner of Jaipur Police, issued the orders to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from 6 pm on Sunday to midnight of August 18.

He said there is a possibility of disturbance to law and order due to the protests.

All kinds of rallies, dharnas, demonstrations, and public meetings without prior permission will be banned, Lamba said.

It has also been directed that no one should circulate provocative messages on social media which may lead to law and order issues.

Action will be taken against those found violating the orders, he said.

