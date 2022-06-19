New Delhi: All-India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi again on Sunday (June 19) over the Agnipath Yojana and asked the Central government to rollback the armed forces recruitment scheme. Taking a veiled dig at Modi, Owaisi said the “unpopular” Agnipath scheme is being forced down the throats of the youth by 56-inch, an apparent reference to the PM. “A political decision, extremely unpopular with our youth because it plays with their future, is being forced down their throats by 56-inch hiding behind the military leadership which is bound by discipline,” the AIMIM chief said in a series of tweets.

“I once again appeal to the government to stop this devious manner of working, listen to the youth of this country, immediately rollback this cruel scheme of contractual recruitment and make up the shortfall in men and equipment for our armed forces,” he added.

A political decision, extremely unpopular with our youth because it plays with their future, is being forced down their throats by 56-inch hiding behind the military leadership which is bound by discipline. June 19, 2022

Accusing the BJP of involving the armed forces to pacify the grievances of the youth protesting against the Agnipath scheme, Owaisi said the saffron party is playing a “dangerous game”. “Our armed forces have always been kept out of politics, unlike Pakistan. That has been the biggest strength of our democracy. By involving them to counter the grievances of the youth , due to socio-economic turmoil caused since 2014, the BJP is playing a very dangerous games,” he wrote further.

Taking a potshot at BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for his remark that he will give priority to 'Agniveers' for security jobs at his party office, the Hyderabad MP questioned if this is the “dignity Modi’s party assigns to soldiers and soldiering, which is a profession of honour”. He added it is “regrettable” that we have such a ruling party in the country.

“We have seen the destruction caused to Indian economy and society by reckless steps like demonetisation and lockdown taken without any thought and planning. Does @PMOIndia now want to do the same to our national security?” the AIMIM chief asked.

Owaisi has been consistently targeting PM Modi and the Centre over the Agnipath scheme that has triggered various protests across states. Following the violent protests against the Agnipath scheme, he had earlier asked Narendra Modi to take ownership of the “reckless decision” and face the consequences.

Military Affairs Department denies withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

Amid demands for rollback of the Agnipath scheme by protestors and various Opposition parties, a top military official today categorically denied taking back the yojana for recruitment in the armed forces. Addressing mediapersons, Additional Secretary Lt Gen Anil Puri, Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said the Agnipath scheme will not be withdrawn. “Why should we rollback? It is the only progressive step to make the country young,” he added.