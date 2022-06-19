New Delhi: Extending her party’s support to demonstrators protesting against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (June 19) urged the youth to recognise "fake nationalists". Condemning the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Vadra said “this scheme will kill the youth of the country and finish the Army”. She further appealed to the youth to participate in peaceful protests against the scheme and “bring a government that is true to the nation”. The Congress General Secretary made the remarks in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar where the grand old party MPs and leaders held 'Satyagraha' to show solidarity with those protesting the controversial Agnipath scheme.

"There is no bigger patriot than you. I want to tell you, open your eyes and recognise the fake nationalists and fake patriots. The entire country and the Congress are with you in your struggle," Gandhi said addressing the aspirants protesting the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

Delhi | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders protest against the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme pic.twitter.com/6EnpkPm0HG — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

Vadra also quoted lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Hindi poem 'Agnipath' to appeal to the youth to continue their protests peacefully. "The name of the poem has been given to a scheme that will destroy the youth. This scheme will destroy the Army. Recognise this government's intentions," she added.

Many Opposition parties including the Congress have demanded the Centre take back the Agnipath Yojana, which has led to protests across several states. Congress MP KC Venugopal said his party will demand the withdrawal of the scheme. While Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday slammed the Agnipath recruitment scheme and said it has left the country`s youth "disappointed and frustrated". Urging the youths to exercise restraint, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asked the Central government to "reconsider" the scheme and "take Parliament into confidence in such important matters related to the security of the country." Her appeal comes in the wake of the protests turning violent in several states as trains were torched and public properties damaged.

Meanwhile, Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs defending the Centre on Agnipath scheme said that the concessions announced by various ministries was "pre-planned". "The announcements regarding the reservations for 'Agniveers' announced by the different ministries and departments were pre-planned and not in reaction to the arson that happened after Agnipath scheme announcement." ANI quoted Lt Gen Puri as saying.

(With agency inputs)