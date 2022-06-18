New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who has often raised questions on the government’s several policies, hit out at the Centre over the recent concessions to the Agnipath scheme. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote that it is inappropriate for a “sensitive” government to "strike first and think later" in the matters of the armed forces, security and youth's future. “The amendments made within a few hours of the launch of the 'Agneepath Scheme' show that perhaps all the points were not taken into account while planning,” the Pilibhit MP said. “When the question is of the country's army, security and the future of the youth, it is not appropriate for a sensitive government to think 'strike first think later’,” he added.

On Friday, Varun Gandhi had appealed to the aspirants to protest peacefully while maintaining 'democratic dignity'. He said their concerns about the Agnipath scheme are “valid” but resorting to violence and torching public properties would be “morally wrong”. His video came amid violent protests being reported across several states including Bihar and Telangana on Friday, which lead to hundreds of trains being affected.

'अग्निपथ योजना' को लाने के बाद महज कुछ घंटे के भीतर इसमें किए गए संशोधन यह दर्शाते हैं कि संभवतः योजना बनाते समय सभी बिंदुओं को ध्यान में नहीं रखा गया।



जब देश की सेना, सुरक्षा और युवाओं के भविष्य का सवाल हो तो ‘पहले प्रहार फिर विचार’ करना एक संवेदनशील सरकार के लिए उचित नहीं। — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 18, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP MP had shared his letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter and urged the government to make its stand clear on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Centre takes step to quell Agnipath protests

As Agnipath protests refused to die down even on Saturday, Defence Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced concessions for those who will serve under the scheme, Agniveers. The MHA decided to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, and also announced age relaxations for them. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the proposal of 10% of job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for Agniveers.

The Centre had also raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years in order to assuage the angry protestors.

What is Agnipath Yojana?

Agnipath scheme aims to recruit soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force mainly on a four-year short-term contractual basis, following which 75 per cent of the recruits will have to voluntarily retire with no pension benefits.

On Tuesday, the Center had unveiled the "transformative" Agnipath scheme under which as many as 46,000 soldiers between the age group of 17 and a half years and 21 years will be hired this year into the three services.

