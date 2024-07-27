Agniveer Reservation: Odisha CM Majhi Announces 10% Quota, Age Relaxation In Uniformed Services

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a 10 percent reservation and a five-year age relaxation for Agniveers in uniformed services on Friday. This comes days after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a similar announcement for preferences in various positions in state departments.

Dhami announced on Sunday that Agniveers from the state who complete their service will be offered positions in various state departments, along with established provisions for their reservation. Also read: Uttarakhand CM Dhami’s Big Reservation Announcement For Agniveers

The Odisha government presented a budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year on Thursday.

The opposition BJD is in an offensive mode after the budget announcement. Earlier, Former Odisha CM and Leader of the Opposition, Naveen Patnaik launched a scathing attack at the state budget, calling it a ‘double engine but double disappointment.’

However, former Odisha BJP chief Samir Mohanty hailed the state budget as ‘historic,’ stating, "This is a people-oriented budget. Typically, the election manifesto is just a formality, but for the BJP, our manifesto was crafted based on feedback from the people. With 65-70 percent of Odisha's population being farmers, this budget is designed to benefit them."

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida stated that the Subhadra scheme has been allocated Rs 10,000 crore. She asserted the scheme will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit on September 17.