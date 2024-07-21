Uttarakhand CM Dhami’s Big Reservation Announcement For Agniveers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday that Agniveers from the state who complete their service will be offered positions in various state departments, and provisions for their reservation will also be established.

The chief minister was addressing an event in Dehradun when he mentioned that following the introduction of the Agniveer scheme, he held a meeting with Army officers, veterans, soldiers, and other authorities concerned.

On June 15, 2022, he had announced on 'X' that his government will accommodate the Agniveers in various departments of the state, including police, and will give them priority, he added.

He asserted that a reservation provision would be established for Agniveers. Dhami added that if necessary, a proposal to enact a law to support Agniveers will be introduced in the Cabinet and presented to the assembly.

Dhami assured Agniveers returning after four years of military service that their future will be secured. He has directed officials to develop a comprehensive plan to address their post-service employment. Dhami highlighted that Uttarakhand, a state with a significant military presence, recruits a large number of youths into the Indian Army. As a result, the state government is committed to facilitating employment for these retired soldiers. The Department of Soldier Welfare is actively preparing proposals to support this initiative.

(With inputs from PTI)