New Delhi: Amid the nationwide protests against the Centre's Agnipath army recruitment scheme, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval said that the recruits of the Agnipath scheme are not meant to constitute the whole army. He also said that the 'misled' youth need to look at the scheme through a specific perspective as 'Agnipath isn't a standalone scheme in itself'.

Speaking to ANI about the Agnipath scheme uproar in the country, he said, "Agniveers will never constitute the whole army. Those Agniveers who become regulars eventually will undergo intensive training, acquire experience over a period of time."

Need for perspective: Doval

He further stated, "There's a need to look at it in a perspective. Agnipath isn't a standalone scheme in itself. When PM Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, one of his prime priorities was how to make India secure and strong. That required many avenues, many steps - multitude of them."

"Broadly speaking, they come under the four heads. It requires equipment, it requires change in systems and structures, it requires change in technology, it requires change in manpower, policies and they have to be futuristic," he added.

What is Agnipath scheme?

This scheme entails a recruitment process for individuals with ranks below that of officers, with the goal of deploying fitter, younger troops on the front lines, many of whom will be on four-year contracts. It's a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image.

