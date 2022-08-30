In a horrific case of animal cruelty, some people forcefully fed alcohol to a goat in Uttar Pradesh's Agra in order to get "lakhs of views" on social media. While two people forcefully held the poor animal, one made her drink alcohol. The fourth one recorded the video of the act and later populated it on social media.

The incident took place in Agra's Sawain village which falls under Atmadpur police station limits. As the video went viral, some people tagged Agra police on social media and demanded action against the accused seen in the video.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Agra police registered a case and has now arrested one of the accused seen in the video. The 22-second video is said to be recorded at Khairani Temple near Khandoli Marg. The video was uploaded by a person identified as Bhim Jadon.