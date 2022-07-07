Agra woman, her lawyers file fake rape case to extort money, plan backfires

Agra: In an appalling incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, a woman and her two lawyers were arrested after police found that they had registered a fake rape case to extort money from the accused, reported ANI quoting Agra SP Vikas Kumar. According to SP Kumar, the case was registered on June 26 and during the investigation, the police found sufficient evidence that showed it was not a rape case but a case of extortion. As per the police, the lawyers of the accused are also believed to be involved in the conspiracy to extort money. Complaints on the count of appropriate charges have been registered against the woman and her lawyers.

Lawyers from both sides (victim and accused) were found involved in extorting money (from the accused). A case of registering fake cases and extortion of money was registered against them, SP Kumar told ANI. Cash of over Rs 3 lakh was found with the woman and lawyers.

UP | A woman and three lawyers arrested for extorting money after registering a fake rape case in Agra



The case was registered on June 26. During the investigation, we found evidence that showed it's not a rape case but a case of extortion: Vikas Kumar, SP (city), Agra (06.07) pic.twitter.com/ggi8Hjd3h3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2022

“During interrogation, the names of two other lawyers, including a woman lawyer, also surfaced as co-accused. Search for them is underway. We are further investigating the matter,” Kumar was quoted as saying.

Earlier in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, a woman was fined Rs 10,000 for registering a fake rape case. The woman alleged that her husband raped her before marriage.

The woman from Prayagraj had filed a false FIR against her husband, Muhammad Salman. She had alleged in the complaint that Salman had raped her before marriage. Salman had challenged the case in court.

The woman, on the other hand, alleged, that the accused established a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage but later refused. This is when she filed an FIR.

Later, when the matter was compromised and the couple got married, the woman approached the investigating officer and filed an application.

The woman later defended herself and said that she filed the case under the influence of some people who are trying to create differences between them.

(With inputs from ANI)