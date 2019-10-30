Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, RSS appeals everyone to accept SC decision with open mind

Days ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday appealed to the people to accept the verdict with an open mind. The RSS said in a tweet that peace and harmony in the country should not get disturbed after the verdict.

आगामी दिनों में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर मंदिर निर्माण के वाद पर सर्वोच्च न्यायालय का निर्णय आने की संभावना है।निर्णय जो भी आए उसे सभी ने खुले मन से स्वीकार करना चाहिए।निर्णय के पश्चात देश भर में वातावरण सौहार्दपूर्ण रहे,यह सबका दायित्व है।इस विषय पर भी बैठक में विचार हो रहा है। — RSS (@RSSorg) October 30, 2019

It is learnt that the RSS has cancelled all its scheduled events for the month of November and has asked its workers to cancel their touring schedules ahead of the SC verdict. The RSS has also cancelled a meeting scheduled from October 31 to November 5 in Haridwar. It is to be noted that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other top leaders of the organisation were slated to attend the meeting.

30 अक्तुबर से 5 नवंबर तक हरिद्वार में प्रचारक वर्ग के साथ दो दिन की बैठक पहले से निश्चित थी। प्रचारक वर्ग आवश्यक कारणों से स्थगित किया गया है। परंतु बैठक हरिद्वार के स्थान पर अब दिल्ली में हो रही है। - अरुण कुमार, अखिल भारतीय प्रचार प्रमुख — RSS (@RSSorg) October 30, 2019

Meanwhile, a meeting of RSS leaders, including Bhagwat and Bhaiyyaji Joshi, is underway in Delhi. ANI reported that BJP working President JP Nadda is also present. Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah and Joint General Secretary Organisation BL Santosh are also expected to attend the meeting.

On October 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed the people to maintain peace after the verdict in Ayodhya case. In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi had recalled how political parties and civil society gave `restrained` statements to unite people after the Allahabad High Court gave its judgment in the case in 2010.

Live TV

Modi had said that some people and interest groups tried to exploit the situation for their own benefit during that time. "I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. Just recall those days, how many people and interest groups tried to exploit the situation for their own benefit. The kind of language that was spoken in order to generate a tensed situation," he said.

"Those people had the sole intention of hogging the spotlight at that time. And we all know what kind of irresponsible talk was floating around. This scenario had continued for five days or ten days only," he added.