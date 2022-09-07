NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA CONGRESS

Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi remembers his late father Rajiv Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father, former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. Later Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Kanyakumari to start his Yatra

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:37 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father's memorial ahead of launching Bharat Jodo Yatra
  • The Congress leader will start the yatra from Kanyakumari
  • Bharat Jodo Yatra will make people aware about inflation and communal polarization

Trending Photos

Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi remembers his late father Rajiv Gandhi

Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu): After paying tributes at his father`s memorial in Tamil Nadu`s Sriperumbudur on Wednesday ahead of launching Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he lost his father due to the politics of hate, but will not lose the country to it.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," he tweeted. Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father, former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. Later Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Kanyakumari to start his Yatra.

Also Read: Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 3,570 km, 150 days - Rahul Gandhi to launch mega Bharat Jodo Yatra today - 10 points

There will be a prayer meeting at Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam and National Flag Handover Ceremony at Gandhi Mandapam after which Rahul Gandhi will march with Bharat Jodo Yatris. Party spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, "The significance is that Gandhi, Vivekanand, and Thairivuallvur stood for tolerance and this place is the southernmost tip of the country.

She attacked the BJP and said they are worried about this Yatra as they have done Yatras in Volvo buses but this yatra will connect people. The Congress leader said that people will be told about inflation and communal polarization.

Live Tv

bharat jodo yatra congressRahul GandhiLate Rajiv GandhiSriperumbudurTamil Nadu

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh