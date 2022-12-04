topStoriesenglish
Ahead of Gujarat Elections 2nd phase, PM Narendra Modi visits his mother Heeraben Modi: PICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi at her home in Gandhinagar. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 07:00 PM IST
  • PM Modi met his mother on Sunday (Dec 4)
  • He will be voting for the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections

GANDHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Gujarat met his mother Heeraben Modi on Sunday (December 4). He visited her residence in Gandhinagar after he campaigned for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The first phase of polling for the election was held on December 1 and it will conclude on December 5. The second phase of voting is tomorrow for - 93 Assembly seats across 14 central and northern districts of the state.

Photos of PM Modi were shared on social media wherein he was seen seeking the blessings of his mother ahead of the second phase of polling. 

SEE PHOTOS:

 

According to reports, PM Modi will cast his vote at 8:30 am in Gujarat. Union Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel are among the key voters in tomorrow's election.

PM Modi held his last election rally in his native state, at Ahmedabad on Friday followed by roadshows over consecutive days on December 1 and 2. PM said that the people of Gujarat want to continue with the development streak. 

(With ANI inputs)

