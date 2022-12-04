Trust my 'friend' Modi to bring us together, says Macron as India takes over G20 presidency

New Delhi: As India took over the presidency of G20, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (December 4, 2022) said that he is trusting his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring us together.

"One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend Narendra Modi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world," Macron said in a tweet.

One Earth.

One Family.

One Future.



As India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday, PM Modi said that the country will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, he said in an article that appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website as well.

India's G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive, he added.

"Let us join together to make India's G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm ? of human-centric globalisation," PM Modi noted.

The country looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilisers and medical products among other subjects, the Prime Minister said.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.