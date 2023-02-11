Ahead of Lalu Prasad Yadav's Return from Singapore, Daughter Rohini Posts Emotional Tweet

New Delhi: RJD supremo and Ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav is scheduled to arrive in India on Saturday (February 11) from Singapore where he was under a kidney transplant. Sharing the news of his arrival to India Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya posted a series of tweets and confirmed that the RJD chief will be reaching India on February 11.

Earlier, on December 5 last year, Lalu Prasad Yadav went under a kidney transplant in Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital after both of his kidneys stopped functioning and Lalu's daughter Rohini gave him a kidney to save his life.

Posting a series of tweets about Lalu's health, Rohini Acharya urged people to take care of his father and appealed to them to use masks while meeting him after his arrival to India as doctors have informed that Lalu is prone to infection after the surgery.

पापा के प्रति आप सबों का प्यार असीम है. मैं अपने तरफ से आप सबों से यह कहना चाहती हूँ की भारत पहुँचने के बाद पापा से जब भी आप सभी मिलें तो , मिलते वक्त सावधानी बरतें. सभी मिलने के समय मास्क लगाएं और उनके स्वास्थ्य का ख्याल रखने में हमारी मदद करे — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) February 11, 2023

"Doctors have said that father has to be saved from infection. Doctors have advised father not to meet a lot of people," tweeted Rohini. She further said that doctors have said that all the people meeting Lalu must wear masks and he himself should wear mask while meeting people.