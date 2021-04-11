Ahead of Navratri, Uttar Pradesh imposes fresh restrictions on religious places to curb COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (April 10) put a cap on the number of people entering a religious place at a time, in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers to ensure that not more than 5 people are permitted to enter a religious place at a time. These new guidelines come before festivals as Navaratri and Ramzan begin soon. Navratri will start on April 14 while Ramzan will fall on April 13.

Addressing a review meeting at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, the UP CM directed officers to arrange 2,000 ICU beds in Lucknow in the coming 24 hours and another 2,000 beds in a week's time. "This means that additional 4,000 ICU beds will be created in Lucknow to tackle the COVID-19 menace. The chief minister has directed the district administration to put more ambulances on the duty," a senior UP government official was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The state has better resources and experience to contain the spread of COVID-19. COVID management should be used effectively. Integrated command and control centres are installed in all districts which should be used optimally and effectively to combat pandemic," Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI. He asserted that movement in the Containment Zones should be strictly banned.

The BJP leader also ordered to establish that the doorstep delivery system is effectively operated and necessary materials are provided to people in the Containment Zones.

In Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi, the state government has permitted only 50 per cent workforce in government and private offices amid surge in coronavirus cases.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 12,787 new cases on Saturday, pushing the state's infection tally to 6,76,739. The active caseload stands at 58,801. While the death toll climbed to 9,085 with 48 more deaths, the health department informed.

(With inputs from agencies)

