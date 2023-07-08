trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632594
Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Bikaner, Congress' 'Jawab Do Modi Ji' Hoardings Grab Eyeballs

On the hoardings, the Congress has asked questions such as "Why didn't you declare ERCP a national project, when will you return the NPS fund of the Rajasthani employees, why didn't you declare Lampi the pandemic?"

Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Bikaner, Congress' 'Jawab Do Modi Ji' Hoardings Grab Eyeballs

Jaipur: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bikaner on Saturday , Congress' 'Jawab Do Modi Ji' hoardings installed across the city has caught people's attention. On the hoardings, the Congress has asked questions such as "Why didn't you declare ERCP a national project, when will you return the NPS fund of the Rajasthani employees, why didn't you declare Lampi the pandemic and why did you halt the loan waiver of farmers from nationalised banks".

Rajasthan Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said, "This move aims to highlight people's concerns, and various discriminatory steps taken by the Centre against the state."


