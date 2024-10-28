Ahead Of Sisamau Bypoll, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi Inducted Into Petroleum Ministry Committee

UP Byelection 2024: The Election Commission of India has announced the date of bypolls to the nine assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The nine seats are Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad). The bypolls will be held on November 13.

Ahead of the polls, the central government has appointed Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi to the advisory committee for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. While this move is a part of routine appointments where various committees have been formed across departments to enhance governance and streamline decision-making, the decision holds key as it will send out a signal to the locals that their MP is getting prominence within the government.

MP Awasthi thanked Prime Minister Modi and Union ministers Hardeep Puri and Suresh Gopi for entrusting him with this responsibility. "It is a true honour to be part of such an impactful committee, and I am dedicated to advancing the ministry's objectives for national development," Awasthi said.

Recently, Awasthi was also appointed as a member of one of the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. He will be involved in discussions and oversight of various issues related to trade, commerce, and industry. The committee reviews policies related to trade and commerce.