New Delhi: Tensions escalated in Bihar ahead of Monday's floor test, with the spotlight on whether Nitish Kumar's government will secure a majority or RJD will emerge victorious. Before the crucial test, political fervor intensified in the state, notably marked by a sudden police visit to the residence of former Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav late Sunday night.

Yadav's residence saw a heavy police presence, effectively transforming the area into a cantonment, with barricades erected on both sides of the road. The unexpected arrival of the police incited fury among RJD supporters outside Yadav's house, who raised slogans in protest. The commotion ensued after allegations surfaced that the younger brother of RJD MLA Chetan Anand had been placed under house arrest by Tejashwi Yadav.

Reportedly, RJD MLAs gathered at Tejashwi Yadav's bungalow on Saturday. Following the meeting, the MLAs were instructed to remain at Yadav's residence until the floor test. Their belongings, including bags and clothes, were arranged to be delivered to the residence. Reports also emerged of MLAs engaging in recreational activities such as chess and cricket, with a viral video capturing someone playing the guitar adding to the ambiance.

Following Anshuman Anand's complaint of house arrest, police intervention ensued, prompting strong criticism from RJD leaders who accused Nitish Kumar's government of displaying nervousness ahead of the floor test. Amidst the turmoil, many MLAs departed from Yadav's residence in their vehicles, though their subsequent whereabouts remain undisclosed, leaving uncertainty lingering over Monday's crucial proceedings.