Ahead Of Uttar Pradesh Bypolls, RSS Launches 'Silent Strike' To Help BJP, Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: With less than a week to go for the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls, the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have joined hands to take on Akhilesh Yadav's PDA formula. The RSS has ramped up its efforts for Uttar Pradesh’s high-voltage by-elections, particularly in seats where the BJP is facing stiff challenges. Political circles are dubbing this strategy as the RSS's "Silent Strike" in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh.

With nine seats up for grabs, the by-election battle has intensified. While the opposition views this contest as a preview of the next assembly elections, the Yogi government is banking on issues like law and order to sway voters. Amid this political activity, RSS has quietly focused its attention on four critical constituencies: Karhal, Kundarki, Sisamau, and Katari.

RSS Intensifies Campaigns in Key Seats

Exclusive information from Zee News reveals that the RSS has accelerated its groundwork in these four constituencies. To drive its agenda, the RSS has assigned roles such as campaign in-charge, regional campaigners, and intellectual heads. Following a strategic meeting in Lucknow, details about BJP leaders and workers associated with these seats have been shared with RSS officials.

The RSS’s campaign, however, is not overtly political. Volunteers are emphasizing cultural nationalism while privately informing voters about the Yogi government’s achievements. Grassroots awareness programs are being conducted through RSS shakhas to bolster the BJP’s election narrative.

Why Focus On Four Seats?

The focus on Karhal, Kundarki, Sisamau, and Katari stems from their electoral history and demographic challenges, which have traditionally not favoured the BJP.

Karhal: A Samajwadi Party (SP) stronghold, where Akhilesh Yadav himself has won previously. Yadav voters hold significant sway here.

Sisamau: Another SP-dominated seat, with Muslim votes playing a decisive role.

Kundarki: A Muslim-majority constituency, previously represented by Ziaur Rahman Barq. The by-election was triggered after Barq’s election to Parliament.

Katari: Known for its complex voter base that leans away from the BJP’s traditional support.

The opposition’s PDA (Backward, Dalit, and Minority) formula, championed by Akhilesh Yadav, fits well with the demographics of these constituencies. Despite the BJP’s efforts, the RSS is crafting tailored strategies to counter the challenges and ensure favourable outcomes. As the by-elections draw closer, all eyes are on whether this 'Silent Strike' by the RSS can tilt the scales in the BJP’s favour.