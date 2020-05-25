हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat

Ahmedabad civil hospital nurse commits suicide

According to the woman's father, she was mentally disturbed over the past 2-3 days.

Ahmedabad civil hospital nurse commits suicide
Representational Image

Ahmedabad: A nurse working in Ahmedabad Civil hospital on Monday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor flat of her parents in New Maninagar locality here, police said.

Her father, who lives on the 10th floor of Karnavati Rivera flats, has said the 28-year-old was mentally disturbed for the past two to three days, an official informed.

"She was married and living with her husband in CTM area, But she had come back to her parents' place some days ago and was mentally disturbed. A probe is on to find out why she took the extreme step," he added. 

Tags:
GujaratAhmedabadSuicidenursecrime
Next
Story

Ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane meets governor, demands President's rule in state

  • 1,38,845Confirmed
  • 4,021Deaths

Full coverage

  • 54,38,106Confirmed
  • 3,45,273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M

Video: Pakistan using its ties in Turkey, Qatar to arrange funding for Zakir Naik