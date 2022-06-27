AHSEC Result 2022: Assam HS result 2022 DECLARED at resultsassam.nic.in, direct LINK to check scorecard here
AHSEC Result 2022: Students can visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in and download their HS Result 2022 score cards.
HS Result 2022 Assam: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the HS result 2022 Assam today, June 27, at 9 AM. AHSEC held a press conference at 9 AM, where result data like pass percentage and toppers' names were announced. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC 12th board exams this year of which pass percentage for streams was- Arts - 83.48%, Commerce- 87.26% Science- 92.19%. Students waiting for the AHSEC Result 2022 can now visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in and download their score cards.
HS Result AHSEC 2022: Websites to check your 12th Result
- ahsec.assam.gov.in
- resultsassam.nic.in
- examresults.net
- aasamresults.in
Assam Board Results 2022: How to check HS results
- Visit the official website of AHSEC ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Assam HS Final result link
AHSEC 12th Result 2022: DIRECT LINK for HS Result Assam
- Entre your login credentials like roll no, DOB
- Click on submit button, your result will be displayed on your screen
AHSEC Result 2022: LIVE Updates
Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had announced Class 10 or Matric final examination results, 2022.
