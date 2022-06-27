HS Result 2022 Assam: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the HS result 2022 Assam today, June 27, at 9 AM. AHSEC held a press conference at 9 AM, where result data like pass percentage and toppers' names were announced. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC 12th board exams this year of which pass percentage for streams was- Arts - 83.48%, Commerce- 87.26% Science- 92.19%. Students waiting for the AHSEC Result 2022 can now visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in and download their score cards.

HS Result AHSEC 2022: Websites to check your 12th Result

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

examresults.net

aasamresults.in

Assam Board Results 2022: How to check HS results

Visit the official website of AHSEC ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Assam HS Final result link

Entre your login credentials like roll no, DOB

Click on submit button, your result will be displayed on your screen

Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had announced Class 10 or Matric final examination results, 2022.

